Hustisford High School recently held its 2023 awards and scholarship night.

Riley Becker, daughter of Wendy and Shane, is the Valedictorian for the Class of 2023. She will be attending WCTC in the fall for Biomedical Electronics. Riley received the Outstanding Senior Female Athlete award, Academic Excellence scholarship of $2,250 per year, Hustisford Booster Club $250 and Hustisford Staff Scholarship $500.

