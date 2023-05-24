Hustisford High School recently held its 2023 awards and scholarship night.
Riley Becker, daughter of Wendy and Shane, is the Valedictorian for the Class of 2023. She will be attending WCTC in the fall for Biomedical Electronics. Riley received the Outstanding Senior Female Athlete award, Academic Excellence scholarship of $2,250 per year, Hustisford Booster Club $250 and Hustisford Staff Scholarship $500.
Chellie Hildebrandt, daughter of Courtney and Jason, is the Salutatorian for the Class of 2023. She will be attending Concordia University for Physical Therapy. Chellie received the following scholarships: Hustisford Booster Club $250, Associated Engineering Corporation $750, Hustisford Fire Company $500, Hustisford Fire Dept. Auxiliary $500, Hustisford Lions Club $1,000 and Hustisford State Bank $500.
Carter Schreiber, son of Kelly and Cade, will be attending Concordia University for Physical Therapy. Carter received the Outstanding Senior Male Award and the WIAA Scholar Athlete. He received the following scholarships: Hustisford Booster Club $250, 1929-1976 Alumni Scholarship $500, Beatrice & Otto Hopfinger Memorial $500, Hustisford Lions Club $1,000 and Socialette Homemakers $300.
Morgan Kehl, daughter of Donna and Derrick, will be attending La Crosse in the fall for Marketing. Morgan received the WIAA Scholar Athlete Award. She received the following scholarships: Hustisford Booster Club $250, Elvin & Louise Will Family Foundation $500, Baggin’ For A Cure $500, Sinissippi Trail Hawks $250 and Hustisford State Bank $500.
Autumn Kuehl, daughter of Rachel and Brock, will be attending Winona State University for Nursing. Autumn received the following scholarships: Outstanding Senior Female Athlete award, Hustisford Booster Club $250, United Liquid Waste Scholarship $1,000, Hustisford Lions Club $1,000 and Hustisford State Bank $500.
Tianda Hildebrandt, daughter of Tiffany and Jared, will be attending University of Green Bay for Elementary Education. Tianda received the following scholarships: Dairy Youth Recognition Advisory Committee of $1,000, Hustisford Booster Club $250, Pivot Point $2000, Hustisford Staff Scholarship $500, Hustisford Fire Company $500, Hustisford State Bank $500, Sinissippi Trail Hawks $250 and Hustisford FFA Alumni $300.
Nina Joeckel, daughter of Tracy Malterer and Matt, will be attending Marian University for Radiology in the fall. Nina received the following scholarships: Elvin & Lousie Will Family Foundation $500 and American Legion Scholarship $500.
Alivia Beisbier, daughter of Michelle and Mike, will be attending Carroll University for Nursing in the fall. Alivia received the following scholarships: WPPI/Hustisford Utilities $500 and Hustisford State Bank $500.
Marissa Boeck, daughter of Kathy and Brian, will be attending Moraine Park Technical College in the fall. Marissa received the Technical Excellence scholarship of $2,250 per year.
Allison Heckl, daughter of Kristine and Todd, will be attending WCTC for Graphic Design. She received the Trailways Academic All-Conference award, WPPI/Hustisford Utilities $500 and The Husty Players $250.
