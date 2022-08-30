Elvis is here

Elvis impersonator Tony Rocker will perform at the 37th annual Founder John’s day in Hustisford on Saturday, Sept. 10.

 Contributed

HUSTISFORD — The Hustisford Historical Society’s annual Founder John’s Day will be Saturday, Sept. 10, beginning at 8 a.m.

Highlighting the day’s entertainment this year will be a performance by Elvis impersonator Tony Rocker. His performance will be from noon to 2 p.m. in front of the John Hustis House museum in Memorial Park at the corner of Juneau and Ridge Streets.

