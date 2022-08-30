HUSTISFORD — The Hustisford Historical Society’s annual Founder John’s Day will be Saturday, Sept. 10, beginning at 8 a.m.
Highlighting the day’s entertainment this year will be a performance by Elvis impersonator Tony Rocker. His performance will be from noon to 2 p.m. in front of the John Hustis House museum in Memorial Park at the corner of Juneau and Ridge Streets.
The day’s activities also include kids’ games, face painting, a dunk tank and cake walk sponsored by the Hustisford Business Association from 9 a.m. to noon.
The event features day-long sales from local crafters, local bake sales, and a variety of other products.
Visitors can visit the John Hustis House Museum and adjoining shops. There is no charge for the tours, but the Historical Society will gladly accept free will offerings to help preserve Hustisford’s rich history.
The Founder John’s event will also have a variety of foods available throughout the day such as hamburgers, brats, ice cream sundaes, grilled chicken dinners and the famous donuts (including holes) made on the grounds.
A lap quilt made by fourth graders during their spring John Hustis House visit will be on display for purchase by the highest bidder in the silent auction.
Those who are interested in purchasing engraved bricks for the walkway to the museum and through the park will have an opportunity to do so at the event. Engraved bricks offer an opportunity to remember a loved one, celebrate a memory or honor your family, business or organization. Individuals, businesses and organizations are invited to order bricks.
Historical Society member Dennis Weigman will be on hand at Founder John’s to assist with orders.
Vendors are welcome; set up time is 6:30 – 8 a.m. Spaces are available for $10.
