"A Little Bit of Heaven"
“A Little Bit of Heaven” ensemble will be performing at Immanuel Lebanon’s Germanfest celebration Oct. 16. Musicians include from left: Gary Musto on banjo, Susan Rechcygi on guitar and Bill Anderson on accordion.

 Contributed

Germanfest will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon on Sunday, Oct. 16., at 10 a.m.

The church is located on County Highway R and the cost for adults will be $20. Children five to ten will cost $7 and children four years and younger will be free.

