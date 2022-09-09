“A Little Bit of Heaven” ensemble will be performing at Immanuel Lebanon’s Germanfest celebration Oct. 16. Musicians include from left: Gary Musto on banjo, Susan Rechcygi on guitar and Bill Anderson on accordion.
Germanfest will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon on Sunday, Oct. 16., at 10 a.m.
The church is located on County Highway R and the cost for adults will be $20. Children five to ten will cost $7 and children four years and younger will be free.
Ticket sales are limited to 225. Contact Judy Kehl at 920-988-7145 or the church office for tickets. Tables of eight or ten may be reserved and the ticket deadline is Oct. 10.
Worship service and a variety of activities will be planned throughout the day.
The Lebanon Lutheran School children Grades 3-8, along with the Immanuel German Choir will provide music. The Immanuel Men’s Group will sing and a brass ensemble by the Tietz family will also perform. The Tietz family will include: Randy Tietz, Christian Tietz, Jacob Tietz and Angela Tietz. The Rev. Daniel S. Repp will lead the service. Judy Kluetzman will be the accompanist.
After service German dinner will be provided by the Sausage Haus of Oconomowoc and served at noon. The menu includes: Swiss steak, creamed chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, red cabbage, scalloped apples, dinner rolls and peas and carrots. Dessert will include a number of German desserts including blitz torte, schaum torte, apple slices, himmels futter and German chocolate cake. Refreshments will include German beer, wine, Sprecher root beer and bottled water.
“A Little Bit of Heaven” will be performing after dinner. The group plays traditional German and European tunes for dancing and listening. Musicians include Bill Anderson on accordion, Gary Musto on banjo and Susan Rechcygl on the guitar. They have performed each year at the Oconomowoc Christmas Market.
Thrivent is helping to support this event through their Action Team program.
