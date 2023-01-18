Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the Watertown Players Community Theatre.
“Funny Little Thing Called Love” will be performed Feb. 10, 11, 17, and 18, at 7 p.m., and Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Watertown Players’ Theater, 210 S. Water St. (inside The Market), Watertown.
“Funny Little Thing Called Love” is being produced in partnership with Broadway Licensing.
Tickets for the Watertown Players’ production are now on sale at Piggly Wiggly, 1330 Memorial Dr., Watertown for $15 or by calling the box office at 920-306-4364.
Tickets will also be available at the door before each of the performances for $20.
“Funny Little Thing Called Love” dives headfirst into romance and laughs around the world under a full moon. This production is written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten. This show is best suited for older teens and adult audiences.
The comedic cast includes seasoned performers from Watertown, Waterloo, Lake Mills, and Fort Atkinson: Bill Edington, Leah Fritsche, Patrick Grover, Terra Jones, Heather Kent, Mike Kent, Tom Kohls, Jill Nadeau, Courtney Olson, Diane Schultz, Angie Stenberg, Ashley Woodard, and Karl Zarling. Lisa Steffl is directing, Juanita Edington is serving as Producer, and Jim Steffl is the show’s Technical Director.
The Watertown Players Children’s Theatre Workshop will be performing The Blabbermouth, The Puff Monster, and The Wolf: Topsy Turvey Tales from the Ukraine, March 3-5.
For further information about The Watertown Players and all upcoming events, please call 920-306-4364 or follow Watertown Players, Inc. on Facebook.
