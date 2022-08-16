Music at the Museum, presented by the Joseph & Sharon Darcey Foundation, will welcome Flight – A Tribute to The Eagles on Monday, Aug. 22.
Fronted by Watertown resident John Harrison, Flight will perform the timeless hits of the classic band, The Eagles. Flight is being welcomed back to Music at the Museum by popular demand.
The concert will take place outdoors on the grounds of the Octagon House Museum, 919 Charles St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. There is no admission fee for the concert, but free will donations to benefit the Watertown Historical Society will be appreciated.
Attendees should bring their own blanket or lawn chairs for seating and are welcome to bring food and drink to enjoy as they listen to the music. Popcorn by the Towne Cinema, soda and water will also be for sale. In addition to financial support provided by the Darcey Foundation, major supporters of Music at the Museum also include Donald & Jean Kwapil, the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce, Bill & Karla Mullen, Marie Dobbratz, and a gift in honor of Lila Bocher.
In the event of inclement weather, Flight will perform the following evening, Tuesday, Aug. 23. If the concert is postponed, an announcement will be made on the Watertown Historical Society website and Facebook page.
In addition to Music at the Museum, the historical society invites the community to attend the annual Ice Cream Social & First Brigade Band Concert presented by the Bank of Lake Mills on Sunday, Sept. 18. For more information regarding historical society events and activities, call 920-261-2796 or visit octagonhousemuseum.org.
