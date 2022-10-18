The Farmington All-Stars 4-H Club met Oct. 4 at the Farmington Town Hall.
First on the agenda was officer elections for the 2022-23 year. Connor Gerstner will be serving at president, Peyton Greving as vice president, Sarah Wagner as secretary and Noah Hudson as treasurer, with Michael Wilson returning as reporter and a committee including Layla Turner, Emily Goebel and Ella Greving as historians.
Members reviewed the bylaws that were discussed at the September meeting and approved the changes that were suggested at that meeting. There are two major changes.
The club voted to remove the rule that states members may not serve in the same officer position more than two years in a row, as the club is smaller than it has been in the past and otherwise it might be difficult to find officer candidates.
An old rule stating that meeting attendance and community service requirements could be waived due to the COVID-19 pandemic was amended to read “any national emergency” rather than just COVID-19.
The club moved forward with a tentative calendar of community service and social activities for the year.
The club voted to have a bowling party in December in place of the regular meeting. It will take place at Watertown Bowl on Cady St., Watertown.
Some of the activities on the list include a Christmas Neighbors drive in November, a donation drive for former foster children attending the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in December, caroling and a benefit for the Johnson Creek Public Library in December, blanket-tying for Project Linus in January.
Other possibilities further down the line include a collection drive for the Humane Society of Jefferson County in February, a roadside cleanup in April, serving at the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast in May, a food pantry drive in June, and serving at the Watertown Dairy Breakfast in June.
The next meeting will take place Nov. 1 at the Farmington Town Hall.
