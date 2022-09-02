Harnischfeger County Park in Ashippun will host its annual FallFest fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The day includes live music, wagon rides, pancake breakfast, games, vintage farm equipment and more.
It all starts with our pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. The bake sale starts at 8 a.m., while supplies last. Concessions will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. A silent auction and bucket raffles will be held in the clubhouse.
Starting at 9 a.m., a free tractor-pulled wagon rides will shuttle visitors through the 132-acre park. Wagon rides run in 15 to 20-minute intervals.
Author Amber Sawyer will conduct a book reading and signing of “Love to Race."
Hearthfire Duo Band (which boasts "Irish Music with Attitude!") will play live from noon to 3 p.m,
Vintage farm equipment displays and demonstrations, dog weight pull competitions, free games, activities, and demonstrations for the kids to enjoy are also planned.
Beekeeping, chainsaw art, blacksmithing art demonstrations and much more will fill the day. Families can pick up direction sheets and hike through the park while doing the scavenger hunt. There is also playground equipment for the kids, hiking trails, an 800-foot boardwalk out to the river, and nine holes of mini golf.
As always, planned events are subject to change depending on weather.
Some activities require a small fee, some accept free-will donations, and many of the activities are free. This event is put on by the Friends of Harnischfeger Park; a committee of the Friends of Dodge County Parks Inc. FallFest is the only fundraiser for Harnischfeger County Park; 100% of the profits of this event will go directly to improvements to the park.
Entry and parking for the event are free. The park is located at at W3048 Crawfish Road.
