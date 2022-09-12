There’s nothing better than a meal made with a slow cooker. This recipe for Chili Con Carne is perfect for a football night with family and friends. The only time consuming part is letting it cook, the rest of the time can be used for getting the football festivities ready.
Start to finish: 8 hours and 15 minutes (15 minutes active)
Servings: 10
Ingredients
1 pound ground beef
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 large onion, diced
1 celery stalk, diced
1 carrot, diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 tablespoons chili seasoning
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 cup ketchup
1 28-ounce can diced tomatoes
1 18-ounce can kidney beans, rinsed and drained
1 red pepper, diced
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup beef broth
Salt and pepper
1 cup sour cream
2 green onions, sliced
Directions
1. In a large pan over high heat, warm 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and brown the beef in it. Transfer the meat to the slow cooker.
2. In the same pan, heat the remaining olive oil and cook the onion, celery and carrot. When it’s almost done, add the garlic, chili seasoning, cumin and dried oregano. Cook for 2 or 3 minutes or until fragrant.
3. Add the ketchup, diced tomatoes, beans, red pepper, brown sugar and beef broth and cook until hot. Salt and pepper to taste.
4. Pour over the beef in the slow cooker and cook on low for 8 hours or on high for 4 hours.
5. Taste and adjust the flavor by adding more chili seasoning, salt and pepper, if necessary.
6. Serve topped with a dollop of sour cream and some of the sliced green onion.
