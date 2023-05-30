hot East Gate Drive in Watertown closed to all traffic Wednesday and Thursday Daily Times Staff May 30, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WATRETOWN– East Gate Drive between Highway 16 and Bradley Street will be closed to all traffic on Wednesday and Thursday (if necessary).The Street Division Crew will be installing new culvert pipe under East Gate Drive. This work should be done in less than two days, weather permitting, according to a City press release. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Local News Family remembers veterans with flags Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com May 23, 2023 Local News Bentzin Family Town Square greeted with sunny skies, smiles Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com May 22, 2023 News CLR Fire and Rescue responds to overnight blaze The Daily Times Staff May 19, 2023 Local News Watertown high announces scholarship winners Submitted May 19, 2023 Trending Now UPDATE: The name of the woman who died from the fatal crash on Saturday's name was released by medical examiner Watertown to celebrate Memorial Day at Veterans Memorial Park Jefferson County calendar of events Bentzin Family Town Square greeted with sunny skies, smiles Lake Mills to hold Firefly Night Market beginning June 2 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.