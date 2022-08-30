Do you help take care of an older family member or friend? If so, you are not alone.
Over 65 million family caregivers in America provide a vast array of emotional, financial, nursing, social, homemaking and other services on a daily or on an intermittent basis.
The Dodge County Aging and Disability Resource Center is sponsoring Powerful Tools for Caregivers workshop in Beaver Dam that will begin Oct. 12.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational workshop series designed to provide tools caregivers need to take care of themselves.
"If you take good care of yourself, you will be better prepared to take good care of your loved one. As a participant, you will learn how to reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate your feelings, balance your life, increase your ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources." according to the Center.
This program was adapted from a model from Stanford University, and has been test and evaluated.
Classes consist of six, 1½-hour sessions held once a week. Two experienced leaders conduct each class. Interactive lessons, discussions and brainstorming help you take the “tools” you choose and put them into action for your life.
Sessions are scheduled every Wednesday for six weeks and from Oct. 12 through Nov. 16. Classes will be held at the Beaver Dam Community Library from 1 to 2:30pm. This class is free although there is a suggested $10 donation for the workbook.
For more information or to register, contact the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge County at 920-386-3580. Space is limited and registration is required.
