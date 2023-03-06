hot Dodge County Senior Nutrition Program seeks volunteer drivers Mar 6, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Dodge County Senior Nutrition Program is in need of volunteer drivers for the Home Delivered Meals program.Home Delivered Meals is a service designed to provide nutritious, well-balanced meals at a minimal cost for the homebound elderly.There are several openings in Lomira as well as the Hustisford and Watertown area. A driver is also needed Thursdays in Beaver Dam and Fridays in Juneau, according to a media release from the program. A valid driver’s license/vehicle insurance is required. Mileage reimbursement offered. Accepting applications until position is filled.Please contact the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge County at 920-386-3580 and ask for Hannah Rohlinger. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Volunteer Aging And Disability Resource Center Of Dodge County Nutrition Transports Social Service Work Driver's License Reimbursement Program Insurance Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Man dies after being hit by train on Watertown's west side Man leads police on foot chase, tosses loaded gun Lake Mills insurance agent Speth faces more child sex charges in Jefferson County Train incident, Watertown, kills 23 year old Andrew Tucker Former Watertown Mayor John David honored for service to city, realization of town square Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-2
