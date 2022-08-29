The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge County is offering a program starting next month to help alleviate and cope with ongoing pain.
Many people live with ongoing, persistent pain – known as chronic pain – that comes from injuries or conditions like arthritis, fibromyalgia, nerve damage and others.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 11-40% of the U.S. adult population has chronic pain that impacts their physical and mental health and is one of the most common reasons that people seek medical care.
The good news is that help is available for people in Dodge County. Healthy Living with Chronic Pain -- an evidence-based program for people living with on-going, persistent pain – will be offered at the Watermark in Beaver Dam every Thursday beginning Sept. 29 and running through Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon
Developed at Stanford University, the program provides information and strategies for reducing and managing pain and has been researched and proven to decrease pain, improve mental health, and increase confidence in one’s ability to manage pain down the road.
Each weekly session is two hours long and provides a venue for mutual support and sharing among participants.
Interested in attending? The cost is free (suggested donation of $10 for book). To learn more or to register for Healthy Living with Chronic Pain, contact the ADRC at 920-386-3580 or email hsagingunit@co.dodge.wi.us.
