Dodge County Master Gardener Association announces winners of 2023 scholarships

Pictured left to right: Helen Weisensel, Brandon Boyd, Linda Allen, Austin Cramer, and Kay Voelker.

 Contributed

The Dodge County Master Gardener Association awards scholarships to high school seniors who plan a career in an area of horticulture. Brandon Boyd and Austin Cramer have each been awarded a 2023 $1000 Scholarship.

Brandon Boyd, a senior at Watertown High School, plans to attend either UW Platteville or UW Madison and major in Crop and Soil Science and Agriculture Education. Throughout high school, he was on the High Honor Roll and is a Class of 2023 Top 10 Student, according to a media release.

