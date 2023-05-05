Dodge County Master Gardener Association announces winners of 2023 scholarships

The Dodge County Master Gardener Association awards scholarships to high school seniors who plan a career in an area of horticulture. Brandon Boyd and Austin Cramer have each been awarded a 2023 $1000 Scholarship.
Brandon Boyd, a senior at Watertown High School, plans to attend either UW Platteville or UW Madison and major in Crop and Soil Science and Agriculture Education. Throughout high school, he was on the High Honor Roll and is a Class of 2023 Top 10 Student, according to a media release.
He has been a member and officer of Watertown FFA throughout high school. He participated in Band and Marching Band. Boyd participated in Dodge County 4H and was a winning fair exhibitor for 10 years. He is a member of his church brass choir and plays on the Lebanon High School Level Baseball Team. He volunteers for fundraisers for Lebanon Fire Department, Lebanon Historical Society, and Farm Bureau at the Dodge County Fair.
He works for the Boyd Family Farm, feeding livestock, operating and maintaining equipment, and helping with management decisions. He also works on the Tietz Family Farm harvesting, preparing and selling produce for the truck gardening operation.
Austin Cramer, a senior at Dodgeland High School, plans to attend UW Stevens Point, he has been a member of the Dodgeland FFA for six years and an officer for two. He is also a member of Sinissippi 4H. He has been a member of the Horicon Youth Trap Team for 8 years, earning 1st team All-Conference Honors for two years, according to the release.
For four years Cramer has owned and operated his own licensed game farm in which he raises and sells pheasants and quail. Cramer works on the family farm as well as a landscaping company performing summer maintenance and winter snow removal.
