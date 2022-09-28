Dodge County Master Gardener Association will host four dynamic speakers at the Horicon Marsh Educational Center on Saturday, Nov. 5. Registration is required by Oct. 14 and seating is limited. 

In the eighth annual Gardening for Gold Fall Symposium, local and regional speakers will be present to share their knowledge to gardeners of all levels of experience and skill. Liz Herzmann, natural resource educator at the Horicon Marsh, will share ways to attract more wildlife to your landscape using preferred plants and food sources. Learn how to manage runoff and attract pollinators at the same time by building a rain garden with Lisa Johnson, the Dane County horticulture educator.

