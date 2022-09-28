Dodge County Master Gardener Association will host four dynamic speakers at the Horicon Marsh Educational Center on Saturday, Nov. 5. Registration is required by Oct. 14 and seating is limited.
In the eighth annual Gardening for Gold Fall Symposium, local and regional speakers will be present to share their knowledge to gardeners of all levels of experience and skill. Liz Herzmann, natural resource educator at the Horicon Marsh, will share ways to attract more wildlife to your landscape using preferred plants and food sources. Learn how to manage runoff and attract pollinators at the same time by building a rain garden with Lisa Johnson, the Dane County horticulture educator.
Janell Wehr, wood and marathon horticulture educator will share how to intentionally design a garden that engages all five senses by selectively choosing plants, hardscapes, and accessories. To round out the day, Meghan Anderson, owner of Little Things Garden Design, will demonstrate how to work edibles into a landscape of any size.
A taco bar lunch will be included in the events of the day as well as a silent auction featuring many items of interest to gardeners and non-gardeners alike.
For registration information as well as additional information about the Dodge County Master Gardener Association and upcoming educational opportunities, contact the Dodge County UW Extension office at 920-386-3790, visit the website at http://dodge.uwex.edu/master-gardener/.
