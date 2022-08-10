The Dodge County Master Gardener Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, at The Watermark at 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.
The program is free and open to gardeners of all levels of experience and skill. Participants will also become familiar with the Master Gardener program and meet others with gardening interests.
This month’s presentation is "Garden Thugs: Perennials Not to Plant" by Lisa Johnson.
Have you ever spent hours digging out the plant you paid good money for last year because it is not playing nice with its neighbors? That is a Garden Thug. The program will cover general characteristics of what makes a potential thug, and explain some of the worst offenders in the garden. Participants who have a garden thug should bring along a photo to share and discuss.
Johnson has a bachelor of science in horticulture from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master of science in life sciences communication. She spent eight years working in the horticulture industry. She has been the Dane Counity UW-Extension Horticulture Educator since 2004.
For more information about the Dodge County Master Gardener Association and upcoming educational opportunities, contact the Extension Dodge County office at 920-386-3790, visit the website at http://dodge.uwex.edu/master-gardener/ or email: dcwimg@gmail.com or connect with us on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.