“I always helped my Grandma can tomatoes, and it exploded from there,” said Max Luedtke, Beaver Dam, Wis., Leipsic 4-H Club. “I entered tomatoes and tomato juice at the fair, four years ago, in my first year of the 4-H food-preservation project, and I’ve tried many different foods since.”
If you think the Dodge County Fair is all about tractor pulls, bands and the midway, you might looked a little deeper.
Luedtke’s various food-preservation entries will be among the many items in the youth building during the 2022 Dodge County Fair through Sunday.
His portfolio of food-preservation experience includes everything from pickled asparagus and salsa to jams and rhubarb. “Mixed-berry jams are my favorite; because I like eating them the best. This year, I exhibited dilly beans at the fair, and I think they are the hardest, because you have to stuff them in the jar really tight, or they’ll fall over.”
Although there are some differences, Luedtke says standard canned-food preservation includes some basic steps. “First, I sterilize the jars, which means I boil them in water for 15 minutes before adding food. After food is added, I have to process the jars to get them to seal; so, I put them in boiling water. This is where food preservation varies. Jams only need to boil for about 10 minutes, where tomatoes can take about 45 minutes. Then I wait for the seal to pop; some pop right away, and others take a few hours. It’s important to leave the jars on the counter to set for 24 hours before movement, so the seals don’t break.”
Luedtke’s particularly pleased with how his pickles turned out this year. “There were 12 entries in my pickle class, and I placed first. The judge said all the pieces were cut uniform, the jar was full, and it looked pleasing to the eye.”
Since this is his fourth year, and he’s been very aggressive in this project, Luedtke says he’s already tackled all the canned categories that interest him, so now he has other plans. “I want to try beef jerky and fruit roll ups. I’ve done some food dehydration, but I want to learn more,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.