Canning specialist
Max Luedtke is one of many 4-H'ers showing off his projects at the Dodge County Fair this year.

 Contributed

“I always helped my Grandma can tomatoes, and it exploded from there,” said Max Luedtke, Beaver Dam, Wis., Leipsic 4-H Club. “I entered tomatoes and tomato juice at the fair, four years ago, in my first year of the 4-H food-preservation project, and I’ve tried many different foods since.”

If you think the Dodge County Fair is all about tractor pulls, bands and the midway, you might looked a little deeper.

