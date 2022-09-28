Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County clerk, is encouraging new voters, voters who have moved since they last voted or voters who have changed their name, to register to vote now.

“Wisconsin does allow for registration on election day but waiting until then causes lines at the polling place. Election day runs more smoothly when voter’s correct names and addresses are on the preprinted poll list and I encourage anyone who is not registered or has had an address or name change since they last voted to use the myvote.wi.gov website to register now,” said Gibson.

Load comments