Calendar of events Dodge County calendar of events Nov 25, 2022

Saturday, Nov. 26
5:30 p.m., Christmas Parade of Lights, Downtown, Watertown
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Octagon House annual Holiday Play, The Nutcracker

Sunday, Nov. 27
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Octagon House annual Holiday Play, The Nutcracker

Tuesday, Nov. 29
4—7 p.m., ribbon cutting of Watertown High School art students' mosaic mural, Watertown High School

Wednesday, Nov. 30
1 p.m., Jim Rice presents Packers History, Watertown Senior Center

Friday, Dec. 2
8:30-10:30 a.m., Morning at the Hoard Museum Preschool Program, Watertown

Sunday, Dec. 4
1-5 p.m., Watertown Holiday Parade of Homes
1-3 p.m., annual Juneau Chamber of Commerce Parade of Trees, Juneau Public Library
