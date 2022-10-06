Dodge County calendar of events Oct 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday, Oct. 74:30-7 p.m., Knights of Columbus fish fry, St. Jerome Parish, Oconomowoc, 262-569-3032Saturday, Oct. 81 p.m., Fall painting, Watertown Senior Center, 920-262-80997 p.m., Murder Mystery Dinner Show, Turner Hall, Watertown, 608-698-0195Sunday, Oct. 9noon - 3, Watertown coordinated care group community resource fair, 415 S. Eighth St., Watertown, 920-342-7977Monday, Oct. 107 p.m., Euterpe Music Club violin performance, First Baptist Church, WatertownTuesday, Oct. 117 a.m.-noon, Farmers market, Riverside Park, Watertown, 920-342-36233:30-6 p.m., Food pantry distribution, St. Peter’s Church, Lebanon, 920-925-3547Saturday, Oct. 15Noon-1 p.m., Rally for assembly candidate Maureen McCarville, Jefferson County Democratic Party campaign office, jeffwidems.org7 a.m.-noon, Farmers market, Riverside Park, Watertown, 920-342-3623 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 10 Questions with restaurateur Mary Zwieg Watertown High School Homecoming festivities held next week Milwaukee woman arrested in Jefferson County for OWI with four kids in car Highway F bridge over I-94 at Concord to be repaired Staff relocation from Jefferson County Courthouse is concluding Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 10-6
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.