Beginning 9 a.m., Women’s Only Weekend, Main Street, Watertown
Saturday, Nov. 19
Women’s Only Weekend, Main Street, Watertown
9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., wounded warrior vendor fair, Watertown Country Club
Sunday, Nov. 20
Women’s Only Weekend, Main Street, Watertown
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Craft Fair, Turner Hall, Watertown
3 p.m, Watertown Concert Series, All That Jazz band, Watertown High School auditorium, questions? Call Mitch Ruesink (920) 262-1914
Monday, Nov. 21
1 to 6 p.m., Juneau community blood drive, Fellowship Hall, 402 S. Main St.
Thursday, Nov. 24
9 a.m., Run Turkey Run 5K, Riverside Park, Watertown.
Friday, Nov. 25
Christmas in the Village, 110 Aztalan St., Johnson Creek, updated information can be found on the Facebook page, Christmas in the Village.
Saturday, Nov. 26
9 a.m., Christmas in the Village, 110 Aztalan St., Johnson Creek
5:30 p.m., Christmas Parade of Lights, Downtown, Watertown
9 a.m., Friends of Library Holiday Fair, Johnson Creek, 455 Aztalan St.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Octagon House annual Holiday Play
Sunday, Nov. 27
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Octagon House annual Holiday Play, Watertown
Tuesday, Nov. 29
4—7 p.m., ribbon cutting of Watertown High School art students’ mosaic mural, Watertown High School
10 a.m. and at 11 a.m., ocean odyssey, participants with tickets will be able to pet sharks and see stingrays, tickets are handed out 30 minutes before each session, community room, Watertown Public Library
Wednesday, Nov. 30
1 p.m., Jim Rice presents Packers History, Watertown Senior Center.
Friday, Dec. 2
8:30-10:30 a.m., Morning at the Hoard Museum Preschool Program, Watertown
