hot Calendar of events Dodge County calendar of events Mar 9, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday, March 1110 a.m., Bilingual Storytime, Watertown Public Library for kidsMonday, March 133:30 p.m., S.T.E.A.M. challenges for kindergarten through fifth grade, Watertown Public LibraryTuesday, March 14 Starting at 9 a.m., Friends of the Jefferson Public Library Pi Day, Jefferson Public Library10-11 a.m., chair yoga, Jefferson Public LibraryNoon, Sing-Along with Carol Mainka, Jefferson Senior Center6-7 p.m., Friends of Jefferson Public library meet in the library meeting room, Jefferson Public LibraryWednesday, March 1510 a.m., Grief and Support Group, Watertown Senior & Community Center, Rev. Ray Bezanson, Marquardt Village will be present6 p.m., Writers Workshop, Watertown Public LibraryThursday, March 16Noon, St. Patty’s Day Spelling Bee, geared for adults, Watertown Public LibraryFriday, March 175-8 p.m., register for Teen movie night — Percy Jackson Party, Watertown Public Library Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Wrong-address armed response leads to tense moment in Watertown Man leads police on foot chase, tosses loaded gun 'Dilbert,' Scott Adams draw ire from fellow cartoonists Man dies after being hit by train on Watertown's west side Train incident, Watertown, kills 23 year old Andrew Tucker Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-9
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.