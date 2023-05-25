Disney Imagination Campus welcomed 100 teachers to Disneyland Resort to honor their dedication to students during National Teacher Appreciation week on May 4-7.
The only teacher picked from Wisconsin to attend is a teacher for the Watertown Unified School District, who lives in Cambridge.
Kristin Grender was one of the 100 chosen from more than 7,900 applicants.
“After I read the first sentence of the congratulations you have won message from Disney, I had my husband read the rest of the message out loud because I was in shock,” she said.
Grender has worked in the Watertown Unified School District as an itinerant vision, orientation and mobility teacher for 9 years. Her family has lived in Cambridge for the past 10 years.
“During National Teacher Appreciation Week, here at Disney Imagination Campus, we want to call special attention to the impact that teachers make on student development and achievement that prepares the students of today to be lifelong learners and the leaders of tomorrow,” Disney’s press release said.
Grender spent time with the other teachers at seminars on the Disney Imagination Campus and had breakfast while listening to the keynote speaker. Disney provided a dinner for the teachers and their plus ones at the Disney California Adventure park, she said.
“It was a lovely dinner, with beautiful flowers and special visits from Mickey and Minnie, Chip and Dale, and Daisy and Donald duck,” Grender said. “I was very grateful for the experience and to share the time with 100 inspiring educators.”
Grender’s background“I started my career as a special education teacher and had students on my caseload who were blind, visually impaired,” she said. “ I was intrigued by the work the vision teacher did and decided to go into the field.”
She earned her undergraduate degree in Special Education, from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. In addition, she earned certificates in Autism and Transition from UW-W.
She has two master’s degrees from Western Michigan University, the first in Orientation and Mobility and the second in Teaching Children with Visual Impairments. In the Spring of 2017, the state of Wisconsin recognized Kristin with the Herb Kohl Fellowship for her contributions in the field of Education. Two years later, she was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award for Community and Regional Service from UW-Whitewater.
In 2020 Kristin received her National Board Certification in Education. Kristin took part in the Embedded Teacher program at Carthage College, which led to a Zero-Gravity flight in November 2021. On the flight, Kristin tested sound localization cues.
“Her positive attitude, innovative approach to instruction, and relentless drive to support her students make Kristin a fantastic member of our team who has supported so many students over her career at Watertown High School,” Watertown High School principal Josh Kerr said. “Kristin is always looking for ways to support her students’ needs and make learning accessible in every classroom.”
One of the many ways she and the other teachers were thanked included walking down a parade route down Main Street U.S.A., at Disneyland Park with erupting cheers in the background from guests.
Her submission essay to Disney
As a teacher for students who are blind, visually impaired (BVI); I continually seek out ways to infuse the magic of Disney into my lessons & inpart Walt’s wisdom to my students. I teach the Expanded Core Curriculum, which is specific for students who are BVI. I encourage my students to dream, believe, & together we create an action plan to achieve!
My detectives use their portable distance magnifiers to find hidden Mickey’s around school. My students are proud with every hidden Mickey spotted! Disney “I Spy” adds additional enthusiasm to their use of magnification tools.
My students are all ears when we play “Can you guess the Disney voice”? We listen to clips of Disney movies with audio descriptions to create a full picture of the scene. Localizing sound is an important skill. Last year, I posed the question, “How can astronauts who are blind navigate a space shuttle?” My imagineers set out to determine just that! I wrote a proposal & was chosen to test our hypothesis on a Zero-Gravity flight. My scientists learned about gravity & know there is a place for them at NASA.
When practicing our cane skills, my students locate classrooms and offices to give a little pixie dust (random acts of kindness) to staff & students. We practice route planning with our Braille map of Disney World. My students’ problem solve to determine the most efficient route to get to and from each land at Magic Kingdom. They love making the route complex by adding a ride on the railroad.
My students braille letters to Disney characters & are eager to read the mail they receive from their Disney penpal. Our library has a nook of Braille books. When a new Braille book arrives on the library shelf my student’s excitement mirrors Belle’s in the scene when Lumiere show’s Belle the library at Beast’s castle.
Together my chef’s read Braille recipes to whip up treats like Remy from Ratatouille. Bug’s life dirt cake complete with gummy worms was a delicious treat!
In 1999, I earned my “Ducktorate’’ while a cast member at EPCOT center. The values taught in the seminars I use in my practice as a teacher. I provide a safe & comforting learning environment, treat my student’s as VIP’s, respect differences, & believe in teamwork all with a smile & upbeat attitude. My dream is for my students to consider their school, “The Happiest School on Earth!”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.