JUNEAU – Professional Dairy Producers Foundation, also known as Dairy’s Foundation, is offering grants of up to $5,000 for new, unique programs for dairy-producer-focused initiatives.
Grant applications for the upcoming round of funding are due December 1, 2022.
Dairy’s Foundation strives to identify emerging educational needs in the dairy industry and help fill gaps in funding for new, innovative programs. Since 2010, Dairy’s Foundation has awarded more than $300,000 in grants to support vital programs that equip the dairy community with the latest tools and resources to be effective managers, leaders, and ambassadors of dairy to their neighbors in rural and urban settings.
“Dairy’s Foundation is unique because our strategic direction is set by dairy producers, for dairy producers, and grants can be requested and awarded to any dairy-driven program in the United States,” said Brian Forrest, Stratford, Wis., dairy producer and board chairman of Dairy’s Foundation. “Funded programs have had a tremendous impact toward the Foundation’s goals of raising up the next generation of professional dairy producers, growing and maintaining public trust in dairy, and building the skills of our dairy producers," he said.
The independent grant-selection committee will review applications and award notifications will be made by Jan. 1, 2023. Organizations with a tax status of 501(c)(3) or (5) may apply.
