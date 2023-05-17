Yvonne Habermamn and Carrie Schuett listen to Cory Geiger as he describes some stories in his newest book “On the Wisconsin Family Farm They Built, Tales of Family and Fortitude.” This is Carrie’s first time meeting Geiger, but Yvonne visited with him when he was signing copies of “On a Wisconsin Family Farm — Historic Tales of Character, Community, and Culture” at the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson.
Yvonne Habermamn and Carrie Schuett listen to Cory Geiger as he describes some stories in his newest book “On the Wisconsin Family Farm They Built, Tales of Family and Fortitude.” This is Carrie’s first time meeting Geiger, but Yvonne visited with him when he was signing copies of “On a Wisconsin Family Farm — Historic Tales of Character, Community, and Culture” at the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson.
Cory Geiger released his newest book “On the Wisconsin Family Farm They Built, Tales of Family and Fortitude,” at a launch party Monday evening in Watertown.
Literatus & Company was the home of the party, where Geiger signed copies, talked, and greeted with people who visited.
His first truly personal book, “On a Wisconsin Family Farm,” came out in 2021, centering on 150 years of his family’s farming history. It drew heavily on the notes and photographs left behind by his great-grandmother Anna Burich and his grandmother Julia Pritzl.
This new book, “On the Wisconsin Family Farm They Built,” follows the stories of his grandparents, Elmer and Julia Pritzl.
He discussed with attendees at the party how that the cover photo has been framed in his house for years and knew that picture of his grandparents was the perfect picture to use.
Geiger, a former resident of both Fort Atkinson and Johnson Creek, now lives in Beaver Dam. He also runs a six-generation family farm in Reedsville, raising dairy cows and crops.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.