Are you in the mood to cook some baked goods? These Maple-beet scones are the perfect treat to cook that takes less than one hour to make.

Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Servings: 12

Maple-beet scones

Ingredients
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup instant oats
1 generous pinch of salt
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/2 cup maple sugar
3 tablespoons unsalted cold butter
1/4 cup maple syrup
1 medium beet, peeled and grated
1 egg, beaten
1 tablespoon milk

Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 400 F.
2. In a large mixing bowl, combine all dry ingredients (flour, oats, salt, baking powder and maple sugar), then incorporate butter with a fork.
3. Add remaining ingredients and form dough into a ball.
4. Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, flatten dough ball into a pancake shape, around 8 inches in diameter, then cut into 8 wedges.
5. Bake 30 minutes.

Source: Pure Maple from Canada (puremaplefromcanada.com)
