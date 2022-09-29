Tickets are selling fast for Watertown Players’ Youth Theatre’s production of “Clue,” based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and written by Sandy Rustin. The show will be performed at the Watertown Players Theater at the Market, 210 S. Water St., Watertown. The show will run for two weekends and will feature two different casts each weekend.

The Dagger Cast will open the run of the shows and will take place Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., with a matinee performance on Sunday at 2 p.m. The cloak cast follows the next weekend with performances on Friday and Saturday Oct. 7, 8 at 7 p.m. It will conclude with a matinee performance on Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Tickets may be purchased in advance from Piggly Wiggly in Watertown or from the Watertown Players Information line 920-306-4364. “CLUE “is under the direction of Annette Weirick and Haley Arndt and is presented by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.

