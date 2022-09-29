Tickets are selling fast for Watertown Players’ Youth Theatre’s production of “Clue,” based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and written by Sandy Rustin. The show will be performed at the Watertown Players Theater at the Market, 210 S. Water St., Watertown. The show will run for two weekends and will feature two different casts each weekend.
The Dagger Cast will open the run of the shows and will take place Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., with a matinee performance on Sunday at 2 p.m. The cloak cast follows the next weekend with performances on Friday and Saturday Oct. 7, 8 at 7 p.m. It will conclude with a matinee performance on Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Tickets may be purchased in advance from Piggly Wiggly in Watertown or from the Watertown Players Information line 920-306-4364. “CLUE “is under the direction of Annette Weirick and Haley Arndt and is presented by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.
The Dagger Cast members include Teagan McGuire, Layla Turner, Hailey Penna, Caroline Belisle, Emma Doyle, Annalis Goeschko, Will Wrolstad, Leysa Miner, Joseph Kienbaum, Peyton Bernhardt, Mikaia Boswell, Charly Ladwig, Iris Wndorff and Claudia FitzGibbon. They will perform today and tomorrow at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
The Cloak Cast members include Peyton Bernhardt, Ellie Mudler, Hailey Penna, Cole Peterson, Kayla George, Emma Smulders, Lydia Martinez, Elly Fiedler, Huck Wendorff, Teagan McGuire, Mikaia Boswell, Iris Wendorff, Charly Ladwig and Claudia FitzGibbon. They will perform on Oct. 7, 8 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 9 at 2 p.m.
This show is an adaptation of the 1985 movie “Clue” and is based on the popular Hasbro board game Clue.
The Watertown Players are excited to announce its third annual raffle. Winners will be drawn Saturday, Dec. 18. First prize is $1000, second prize is $350 and third prize is $150. A very limited amount of tickets will be sold. Tickets are $5 apiece or 5 tickets for $20. Tickets are available at Watertown Players Performances, from Board Members, some Cast Members and a Venue “to be announced”!
For more information about the Watertown Players find Watertown Players, Inc. on Facebook, or visit their website, www.watertownplayers.org.
