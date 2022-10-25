Boy Scout Troop 11 conducted its end of summer Court of Honor on Aug. 22 where Scouts were recognized for their achievements. During the summer, there were 64 merit badges earned and 11 advancements in rank achieved by the Scouts. In addition, two Scouts earned the National Outdoor Award for Camping (NOA), and 9 Scouts earned their Duty to God at Long Lake Summer Camp.

Those Scouts advancing in rank were Max Hainline for Scout & Tenderfoot rank, Brody Henry for Tenderfoot and Second-Class rank, Jackson Koltz for Scout & Tenderfoot rank, Braeden Nemitz for Life rank, Cole Nemitz for Life rank, Cole Pettitt for Second Class rank, and Scott Ronan for Tenderfoot and Second-Class rank.

