Troop 11’s Court of Honor was held Aug. 22 at the First Congregational Church. Pictured left to right: Max Hainline, Brody Henry, Ronan Scott, Cole Nemitz, Braeden Nemitz, Jackson Koltz, Cole Pettitt, Kenny Pettitt, and Silas Furnish. Missing from photo are AJ Dishneau & Kieran McCarthy.
Boy Scout Troop 11 conducted its end of summer Court of Honor on Aug. 22 where Scouts were recognized for their achievements. During the summer, there were 64 merit badges earned and 11 advancements in rank achieved by the Scouts. In addition, two Scouts earned the National Outdoor Award for Camping (NOA), and 9 Scouts earned their Duty to God at Long Lake Summer Camp.
Those Scouts advancing in rank were Max Hainline for Scout & Tenderfoot rank, Brody Henry for Tenderfoot and Second-Class rank, Jackson Koltz for Scout & Tenderfoot rank, Braeden Nemitz for Life rank, Cole Nemitz for Life rank, Cole Pettitt for Second Class rank, and Scott Ronan for Tenderfoot and Second-Class rank.
Assistant Scoutmaster Bill Meyer and outgoing Senior Patrol Leader Cole Nemitz, presented merit badges to AJ Dishneau for Citizenship in the World, Communication, Emergency Preparedness, & Law. AJ was elected to the Order of The Arrow. Silas Furnish earned Citizenship in the World, Emergency Preparedness, Exploration, Fingerprinting, First Aid, Forestry, Nature, & Law. Max Hainline earned Automotive Maintenance, Emergency Preparedness, Fingerprinting, Fire Safety, First Aid, Space Exploration, & Wood Carving. Brody Henry earned Automotive Maintenance, Emergency Preparedness, Fingerprinting, Fire Safety, First Aid, Leatherwork, Space Exploration, & Wood Carving. Jackson Koltz earned Automotive Maintenance, Basketry, Emergency Preparedness, Fingerprinting, First Aid, Health Care Professions, Leatherwork, Safety, Signs, Signals, & Codes, & Wood Carving. Braeden Nemitz earned Archery, Emergency Preparedness, First Aid, Programming, Swimming, & the NOA for Camping. Cole Nemitz earned Emergency Preparedness, Environmental Science, First Aid, Swimming & the NOA for Camping. Cole Pettitt earned Citizenship in the World, Emergency Preparedness, Environmental Science, First Aid, Health Care Professions, Rifle Shooting, Safety, Signs, Signals, & Codes, & Law. Kenny Pettitt earned Citizenship in the Nation. Ronan Scott earned Automotive Maintenance, Basketry, Coin Collection, Emergency Preparedness, Fingerprinting, Fire Safety, First Aid, Leatherwork, Space Exploration, & Wood Carving.
The Duty to God award was earned at Camp Long Lake by AJ Dishneau, Silas Furnish, Max Hainline, Brody Henry, Jackson Koltz, Braeden Nemitz, Cole Nemitz, Cole Pettitt, & Ronan Scott.
Scoutmaster John Schloemer and incoming Senior Patrol Leader, Braeden Nemitz, presented Max Hainline, Brody Henry, Jackson Koltz, & Ronan Scott, their bolo ties for reaching the Tenderfoot rank.
Troop 11’s incoming Scout leaders are Braeden Nemitz-Senior Patrol Leader, AJ Dishneau-Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, Kieran McCarthy-Scribe, Silas Furnish-Quartermaster, Cole Nemitz-Chaplain Aide, Ronan Scott-Librarian, Jackson Koltz-Historian, Kenny Pettitt-Troop Guide, Cole Pettitt-Instructor, Brody Henry-Patrol Leader, & Max Hainline-Assistant Patrol Leader.
Over the last months, Troop 11 has been involved in many activities. In June, AJ Dishneau, Kieran McCarthy, Vincent Meyer, & Kenny Pettitt comprised a crew of Scouts who spent 5 days in the northern high adventure Boundary Waters on a canoe trip accompanied by adult leaders Mr. Meyer & Mr. Pettitt. Nine Scouts attended Long Lake Summer camp for a week in July with Rachel Scott, Liz Hainline, Melissa Dishneau, & John Schoemer their adult leaders., Ledge Park was the site of a camp out & activity in September for Troop 11 and Webelos.
Community service is an important part of Scouting. Recent projects included helping with clean up during Riverfest and volunteering at a soda tent, Support Our Students (SOS) school supply distribution, Rock River fish release, and American Flags displayed at the Water St Plaza.
Upcoming events for troop 11 include participation at the Steins Airtoberfest at Waukesha airport, a two-day camp and hike at Devis Lake, Adopt-A-Highway clean up, our annual stocking stuffer for Weekend Food to G0 and Grow, and the Klondike camp & activity in January 2023.
Troop 11 is meeting in person at the First Congregational Church and is sponsored by the Watertown Rotary Club who are in their 94th year of holding the Charter for Troop 11. Ben Wolf serves as the Troop’s Committee Chair; Tom Levi serves as the Charter Representative from the Watertown Rotary Club and John Schloemer is the Scoutmaster.
Young men who are interested in Boy Scouts are welcomed to attend a Troop Meeting which is held on Mondays, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the First Congregational Church or by contacting the Scoutmaster, John Schloemer at 920-988-2052.
Any boy who has completed the fifth grade and is at least 10 years old or is at least 11 years old may join Boy Scouts. No previous Scouting experience is necessary. Scouting provides a balance between outdoor activities, community service projects, earning merit badges, and development of leadership skills.
