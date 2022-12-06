4-H fairs are known for youth showcasing projects that explore their personal interests. The people behind the scenes that help them get to that finished project are less well-known
Helen Weisensel, resident of Beaver Dam, was recently inducted to the Wisconsin 4-H Hall of Fame for being a Dodge County 4-H volunteer.
She has been involved with 4-H for as long as she can remember. She started as a youth member and then transformed into a 4-H parent and adult leader, according to a Wisconsin 4-H press release.
“Volunteering has always been about helping others and meeting new people. 4-H has always been a part of my life,” Weisensel said.
She believes in the value of consistent 4-H project meetings throughout the program year. 4-H project meetings were a special way for youth to learn by doing, Helen said.
“In the youth’s process of finishing projects, 4-H does many things,” she said. “It builds character. It provides skills for citizenship and achievement.”
Her longevity in the program afforded her the opportunity to make a generational impact on the 4-H families of Dodge County
“We are incredibly grateful to this year’s laureates and the countless hours of service they have provided to the youth of Wisconsin,” said Jessica Jens, Wisconsin 4-H Program Associate Director, University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension.“They have supported and inspired a generation of 4-H members to challenge themselves to learn, lead, and contribute to their communities."
“It teaches skills that last a lifetime, and for me I just keep going," Weisensel said.
