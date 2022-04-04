The Dodge/Jefferson County Beekeepers are hosting their annual “All You Can Eat” Fish and Chicken Dinner on Friday, April 15, at Turner Hall 301 S. 4th St. in Watertown from 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Adults eat for $16 each. Children ages 5-10 eat for $10. The menu includes baked and fried fish, chicken, french fries, salads, bread, coffee and milk. Homemade desserts are available for $1 each.
Club honey will also be available for purchase along with a 50/50 raffle every half hour and bucket raffles.
Tickets will be available at the following locations: Watertown Piggly Wiggly; State Bank of Reeseville; Farmers Insurance (302 N. 3rd St) or from any member of the Dodge/Jefferson Co. Beekeepers Association.
The annual fish fry is a fundraiser with proceeds going towards education and promotion of honey, honey bees, and the beekeeping industry in Dodge and Jefferson counties. For more information, visit dodge-jeffersonbeekeepers.com or follow them on Facebook at “Dodge Jefferson Co Beekeepers Association.”
The Dodge-Jefferson Beekeepers Association is an organization that promotes the general interest and pursuit of beekeeping. The club promotes the use of honey and hive products while providing fellowship and networking opportunities with beekeepers and the agriculture industry at large.
All levels of beekeepers are welcome. Meetings are held at St. Michael’s Church Hall, N4911 Gray Road, Hustisford every second Sunday of the month unless otherwise noted. For more information, visit dodge-jeffersonbeekeepers.com or like and follow "Dodge Jefferson County Beekeepers Association" on Facebook.
