Scott Peterson
Apr 8, 2022

Dennis Bries will be at the Watertown Senior & Community Center on Tuesday at 1 p.m. to do a presentation on various ways you can cook for one or two people. Whether you live in an apartment or a house, he will also give you tips on how you can work with various food items (cans, boxes, etc.) to make them work for your downsized household.

CBD 101 Presentation

The healthcare team at Pine Hill Farms will be at the Watertown Senior & Community Center today at 10 a.m. to explain more about CBD, what it is and how it can help you, etc.

Certified holistic cannabis practitioners will explain what you need to know about CBD for your body. Pine Hill Farms is a licensed producer of CBD oils.
