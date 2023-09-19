WednesdayBrian Free & Assurance, 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, Fireside Dinner Theatre, 1131 Janesville Ave., Fort Atkinson.

Fly-In Food Fest: Rock River Rumble, 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, Watertown Muni Airport-RYV, 1741 River Drive, Watertown.

  
