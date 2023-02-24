Adeline Johnson becomes Dodge-Jefferson's County Honey Queen

Adeline Johnson was recently crowned as the 2023 Dodge-Jefferson County Honey Queen.
Adeline is homeschooled and enjoys playing music and singing in the St. Matthew's choir in Iron Ridge. Outside of beekeeping Adeline’s hobbies include, hand sewing and crocheting, according to a press release.
She is the daughter of Jeremy and Karilynn Johnson of Juneau.
Johnson has made several bee-themed items, including a fully hand-embroidered honeycomb shirt. Currently, she is assisting her dad in keeping two hives in the city of Juneau as they go into their second year of beekeeping.
The honey queen serves as an ambassador to the local beekeeping industry and promotes the use of honey in Dodge and Jefferson counties. Additional sponsors of the local honey queen program include Sandra D’s of Watertown.
The Dodge-Jefferson Beekeepers Association is an organization that promotes the general interest and pursuit of beekeeping. The club promotes the use of honey and hive products while providing fellowship and networking opportunities with beekeepers and the agriculture industry at large. All levels of beekeepers are welcome.
Meetings are held in the church hall at St. Michael's Lutheran Church, N4911Gray Road, Hustisford, every second Sunday of the month unless otherwise noted. For more information visit dodge-jeffersonbeekeepers.com and follow us at “Dodge Jefferson Co Beekeepers Association'' on Facebook.
