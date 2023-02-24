Adeline Johnson becomes Dodge-Jefferson's County Honey Queen
Buy Now

Adeline Johnson becomes Dodge-Jefferson County's Honey Queen 2023. 

 Contributed

Adeline Johnson was recently crowned as the 2023 Dodge-Jefferson County Honey Queen.

Adeline is homeschooled and enjoys playing music and singing in the St. Matthew's choir in Iron Ridge. Outside of beekeeping Adeline’s hobbies include, hand sewing and crocheting, according to a press release.

Load comments