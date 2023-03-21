WATERTOWN — The Watertown Branch of the American Association of University Women, AAUW, is hosting a Women’s Expo on Saturday from 9 — 1 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. The event will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall St. Food and basket raffles will be available during the Expo.
The theme of the Expo is Women Helping Women: Family, Career, & Health. AAUW’s mission with hosting this event is to provide an opportunity for the women in the Watertown community and surrounding area to gather information on topics they will find uplifting and inspiring which in turn will support them in their careers, health, or family life, according to a AAUW press release.
In addition to 15 local businesses and organizations participating, there will be three keynote speakers.
The first speaker at 9:30 a.m. is Dr. Beth Olson, UW Associate Professor, College of Agriculture & Life Sciences/Nutritional Sciences. Her talk will be “What is a Healthy Diet? Carbs, Protein or Fat?!”
At 10:30 a.m., Heike Heemann, author and advisor to mid-career professionals in finding better career opportunities, will present a talk titled, “Mastering the Habit Loop to Improve your Life, Career, and Organization.”
The third speaker for the Expo, at 11:30 a.m., will be Kula Yang, Family Relationships and Finance Educator at UW-Extension of Dane County. Kula will present a talk on the topic of family finances titled “How to Save a $ When You Don’t Have a Dime to Spare.”
