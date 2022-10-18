The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation is thrilled to announce receipt of a $5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
“We are honored that such a prominent national donor is investing in our rural communities,” said Mike Sullivan, Chair of the Foundation Board of Directors. “We are one of very few organizations in Wisconsin to receive such an honor, and I see it as a huge vote of confidence in our community’s work to positively impact children and families," he said.
Scott is an American novelist and philanthropist who made headlines earlier this year by donating $3.8 billion to just over 400 organizations. On her blog, Scott noted that approximately 60% of the grantee organizations in the spring of 2022 were women-led and 75% were led by “people with lived experience in the regions they support and the issues they seek to address.” The $5 million donation to the Foundation belongs to a new round of giving by Scott, the full extent of which has not yet been announced.
The gift dovetails with the five-year anniversary of Every Child Thrives, the Foundation-led partnership that aligns more than 50 Dodge and Jefferson County partner agencies around the shared goals of building strong families, supporting kindergarten readiness, and promoting early school success.
“We are humbled and honored to accept this incredible gift on behalf of our partners across Dodge and Jefferson County,” said Tina Crave, Foundation President and CEO. “This spring, we were interviewed by a consulting firm representing an anonymous donor who wanted to learn more about our Every Child Thrives partnership. We were asked how regional partners align resources to shared goals and how the partnership utilizes data to ensure all children have the opportunity to be as healthy as possible. To be selected through such a rigorous vetting process is confirmation that our work is on the right track.”
Every Child Thrives uses a collective impact approach, which is recognized as a leading model to create lasting social change. By aligning resources around shared goals and agreed-upon measures, including a community scorecard, and focusing on the root causes underlying key health issues, the collaborative makes more of a lasting impact than each organization might in acting alone.
“This investment is recognition of the powerful leadership of our Every Child Thrives partners across the region,” said Kathi Cauley, Director of Human Services for Jefferson County and Chair of the Every Child Thrives leadership council. “Our work in ensuring every child gets a good start in life is profound and challenging. We would not attract this type of external investment if not for our shared commitment to community-level goals, good data to guide decision making and humble willingness to continually do better for our children and our community.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.