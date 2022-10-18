The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation is thrilled to announce receipt of a $5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

“We are honored that such a prominent national donor is investing in our rural communities,” said Mike Sullivan, Chair of the Foundation Board of Directors. “We are one of very few organizations in Wisconsin to receive such an honor, and I see it as a huge vote of confidence in our community’s work to positively impact children and families," he said.

Load comments