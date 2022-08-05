JUNEAU — This fall the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Horticulture Program is offering an online course, Growing and Caring for Plants in Wisconsin: Foundations in Gardening.
This is a 12-week online course that runs from Sept. 11 through Dec. 10.
Growing and Caring for Plants in Wisconsin: Foundations in Gardening (Foundations in Gardening) teaches participants university research-based methods to successfully grow their plants and manage common pests. The course introduces a decision-making framework used by gardeners that focuses on understanding how plants best grow, why pests and problems happen, and how to keep plant problems from happening.
The Foundations in Gardening course is divided into three units. The first set of topics are the basics, general gardening, botany, soils and decision-making strategies for pest management. The next set of topics helps participants understand how to identify and manage pests they might encounter.
The last group focuses on specific types of gardening such as vegetables, fruits, lawn and houseplants. As part of the learning experience, Foundations in Gardening participants will have the opportunity to ask questions of UW-Madison horticulture experts at live webinars. The webinars are scheduled so that each expert will be taking questions about the material currently being covered. The webinars are also an opportunity to ask questions participants may have long had but did not know whom to ask. Questions and answers with the experts will be recorded for future viewing in case the live broadcasts are inconvenient with participants’ schedules.
In addition to the questions and answers, participants receive a complete electronic copy of the Foundations in Gardening training manual. A bound hardcopy of the manual is available at an additional cost. This is a valuable reference tool to have on the bookshelf. Participants will receive a certificate of completion and earn up to four continuing education credits for certain professional organizations. For participants wanting a deeper dive into the learning experience, there are optional live lab webinars to reinforce the material covered in the course. These give participants the opportunity to work in large and small groups with extension educators to answer more in-depth gardening scenarios.
Registration is through Aug. 15 for this online, learn-at-your-own pace course. Whether one is a beginner, avid gardener or professional, one will benefit from this course. For more information and to register for Foundations in Gardening, visit: https://bit.ly/3aBUGBe.
