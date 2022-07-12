JEFFERSON — A potluck will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Jefferson Senior Activity Center, 859 Collins Road, Jefferson.
The meal will be held at 11:30 a.m. Participants are asked to bring a dish to pass. Sign up is requested to know how many the center should plan for. There will also be group games and have social time.
A “Speak Out” Parkinson’s Voice Project Program will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Kelly Foster, speech/language pathologist at Fort HealthCare will be at the senior center to talk about speech and swallowing issues for those with Parkinson’s disease. This is part of the Parkinson’s Voice Project program. Sign up is requested ahead so the center knows how many to plan for.
The Jefferson County Fair will hold Senior Day at the fair on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. Fort HealthCare will have a tent at the fair and look forward to meeting people at the fair.
Local author and former teacher Nona Schrader will be at the center Thursday, July 21, at 11 a.m. to discuss her book, “Aqua.” Schrader uses Greek mythology and the beauty of the Wind River Mountains to encourage others to protect clean water on the planet. A light lunch will be served. Sign up by Wednesday, July 20, so the center knows how many to prepare for.
The bean bag game program is held on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. with a light breakfast first and then group play. The game is played inside at the senior center. Sign up by 4 p.m. on Tuesday to allow the facility to plan accordingly for the food.
Bingo will be played at the Tensfeldt Park shelter on Tuesdays at 1 p.m., Cost is $2 for 10 game card sheets. Bingo will be at the senior center if it is raining out or the heat index is 95 or higher. Picnic tables and restrooms are available. Blackout payout is $10.
A picnic lunch bunch meets on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at the Tensfeldt Park shelter. One can bring their own carryout or sack lunch to enjoy time outside with socialization.
The senior center group will attend the “Wizard of Oz” at the Fireside Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 10:30 a.m. Cost is $74. Lunch choice is pretzel chicken, barbecued ribs or shrimp. Transportation is on one’s own. Call to sign up at 920-674-7728 or email sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
