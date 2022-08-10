JEFFERSON-Want to learn more about how to declutter, downsize, sell a home, moving and setting up a new place? Kathleen and her business partner of “Moving Forward” will be at the senior center on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 10:30 a.m. to discuss these topics and more.

Join Norm Matzinger on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 9 a.m. for a leisure bicycle ride. Leave from the senior center. No ride if it is raining.

Load comments