JEFFERSON-Want to learn more about how to declutter, downsize, sell a home, moving and setting up a new place? Kathleen and her business partner of “Moving Forward” will be at the senior center on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 10:30 a.m. to discuss these topics and more.
Join Norm Matzinger on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 9 a.m. for a leisure bicycle ride. Leave from the senior center. No ride if it is raining.
Join the Picnic Lunch Bunch on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at the Tensfeldt Park shelter. Bring your own carryout or sack lunch and enjoy time outside with socialization.
Pegs and Jokers is played on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. The game is played with a board and is similar to the game of “Sorry.” Don’t know how to play? Please come by and be a part.
Join Dr. Ana, a licensed physical therapist and certified strength and conditioning coach, on Thursdays at 9 a.m. for a 45-minute the AlignWell Exercise class of strength, endurance, flexibility and balance. Cost is $40 for a 10-class pass. Modifications can be made as everyone has different capabilities. Expect to listen to fun music and get stronger.
Bingo is at the senior center on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three bingo cards. Blackout payout is $10.
Sheepshead is played on Mondays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
Euchre is played on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Follow us on Facebook.
