JEFFERSON — The Write Your Own Story class will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 4, This months’ topic: “How has technology changed your life — good or bad?” Write as little or as much as you wish. You can come to the class and listen to what others have written. Enjoy a cup of coffee, juice and a sweet treat too!

Come to the Senior Center on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. for a “Coffee and More” social. Enjoy coffee, juice and hot tea, treats and a bagel bar. Meet new people and socialize!

