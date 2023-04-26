JEFFERSON — The Write Your Own Story class will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 4, This months’ topic: “How has technology changed your life — good or bad?” Write as little or as much as you wish. You can come to the class and listen to what others have written. Enjoy a cup of coffee, juice and a sweet treat too!
Come to the Senior Center on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. for a “Coffee and More” social. Enjoy coffee, juice and hot tea, treats and a bagel bar. Meet new people and socialize!
The Restaurant of the Month group will be meeting at Rick’s East Side Pub in Whitewater at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11. Sign up ahead so we know how many to make a reservation for. Transportation and the price of the lunch is on your own.
Join our leader Norm on Tuesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. for the Walk and Tone class. This 45-minute class has you doing as much are as little as you can do. Toning portion is stationary exercises, seated or standing. Walking is inside or outside of the building. Free.
Explore MN Casino Tour, July 24-28, 2023. 5 Days. $549 per person double and $765 single. Pickup is at 7:20 a.m. at the Johnson Creek Park and Ride. Stay 2 nights at the Treasure Island Resort-Casino with $25 free slot play and 2, $5-off food coupons. Stay 2 nights at Black Bear Casino Resort and visit Ho Chunk Black River Falls Casino. Optional side trips are Explore Duluth $85, Dinner Cruise on Lake Superior $79 and Wine and Dine $75.
Sign up today for our “Gardens and More” day tour on Wednesday, July 19. Cost is $135 and you do not pay until June. Depart 9:30 a.m. at the Jefferson VFW parking lot. Enjoy a guided tour of Rotary Botanical Garden in Janesville. Lunch at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport — Bessie’s Diner and a tour and tasting at Staller Estate Winery near Delavan. Lunch choice at sign up: Turkey and Swiss sandwich, ham and cheddar sandwich, raspberry chicken pecan wrap or chef wrap, soup and salad bar, chocolate chip cookie, tea or raspberry lemonade
Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2. There is a 50/50 raffle.
Card Games
Sheepshead — Mondays at 1 p.m. Cost $2.
Cribbage — Thursdays at 9 a.m. No cost.
Euchre — Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost $2.
Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Follow us on Facebook.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.