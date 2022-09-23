JEFFERSON — The book group will meet on Monday, October 3, at 10 a.m. to discuss the book “The Shell Seekers” by Rosamunde Pitcher. There will be coffee, juice, a sweet treat and socializing! The book is available at your public library. We will watch the movie on Thursday, October 6, at 1 p.m.
Qwixx Dice
Qwixx Dice is played on Mondays at 1 p.m. It is a slow-paced, social dice game that everyone plays off of everyone else’s roll of the dice.
Manitowoc Stocking Stuffer Tour
This day tour is on Saturday, November 12, where the pick up for the tour is at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride at 7:30 a.m. Cost is $129 which includes lunch. (Please choose your entrée at the time of sign up). Lunch is either smoked BBQ ribs or baked haddock. Meal includes soup, a baked potato, dessert and a non-alcoholic beverage.
You will receive a stocking and get something good to put in that stocking at every stop. We will visit the Wisconsin Maritime Museum, Hamilton Wood Type & Printing Museum and Renee’s Popcorn. Payment is due at the time of sign up.
AlignWELL Exercise Class
Join Dr. Ana – a licensed physical therapist and certified strength and conditioning coach on Thursdays at 9 a.m. for a 45-minute class of strength, endurance, flexibility and balance. Cost is $40 for a 10-class pass. Modifications can be made as everyone has different capabilities. Expect to listen to fun music and get stronger.
Line Dance
Line dance class is held every Friday, from 10 – 11:30 a.m. Contact class leader Nancy at 920-674-6974 for more information.
Bingo
Bingo is at the senior center on Tuesdays at 1 p.m., Cost is $2 for 3 bingo cards. Blackout payout is $10. There is a 50/50 drawing also.
Sheepshead
Sheepshead is played on Mondays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
Euchre
Euchre is played on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
Center Information
Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Follow us on Facebook.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.