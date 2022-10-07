JEFFERSON—Art, of St. Coletta of Jefferson, will be at the senior center on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m. to give a presentation on the history of St. Coletta and what it is going on now with the campus. There will be a complimentary Bon Ton Bakery lunch served afterwards. Participants must sign up for the lunch by Tuesday, Oct. 11, so it knows how much food should be ordered. You can also attend without eating. Again, sign up ahead to eat.
New flooring
New flooring will be laid at the senior center beginning Monday, Oct. 17. The center will do its best to continue activities as usual for the week.
Pole walking group
Pole walking group will meet on Wednesday at 9 a.m. for a walk around Jefferson using poles. Participants should bring their own pole or borrow one from the center. The group will meet at the senior center first.
Kitchen band
No kitchen band for the month of October.
Manitowoc stocking stuffer tour
Manitowoc stocking stuffer tour will depart on Saturday, Nov. 12. Motorcoach pickup is at 7:30 a.m. at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Everywhere participants visit, they will receive something for their stocking. Wisconsin Maritime Museum, Hamilton Wood Type & Printing Museum and Renee’s Popcorn. Included lunch choice is BBQ smoked ribs or haddock filets. Pay when signing up and there will be no refunds unless there is a wait list.
Lunches are back
Jefferson County Senior Dining 920-728-0259 lunches will once again be served at the senior center on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays beginning October 10, at 11:30 a.m. You give a confidential donation for the lunch (suggested $4) and you must order by 11 a.m. the day before. (Friday for a Monday meal). Meals on Wheels will be delivered Monday through Friday. Monday, Oct. 10 menu is a ham roll and sweet potato bake.
Center Information
Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Follow us on Facebook.
