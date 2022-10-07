JEFFERSON—Art, of St. Coletta of Jefferson, will be at the senior center on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m. to give a presentation on the history of St. Coletta and what it is going on now with the campus. There will be a complimentary Bon Ton Bakery lunch served afterwards. Participants must sign up for the lunch by Tuesday, Oct. 11, so it knows how much food should be ordered. You can also attend without eating. Again, sign up ahead to eat.

New flooring

Load comments