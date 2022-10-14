The senior center will be closed for programs on Oct. 17, 18 and 19, for new flooring to be installed. The office and Senior Dining program will be open, (No meals on Oct. 18 due to staff training).
Congregate dinning: Jefferson County Senior Dining 920-728-0259 lunches will once again be served at the senior center on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, at 11:30 a.m. You give a confidential donation for the lunch (suggested $4) and you must order by 11 a.m. the day before. (Friday for a Monday meal). Meals on Wheels will be delivered Monday through Friday.
Fall hoot party: The senior center will host its annual Fall Hoot party on Friday, Oct. 21, at 12:15 p.m. Cost is $5. Sign up and pay by Wednesday, Oct. 19. Lunch will be provided. Participants will enjoy favorite group games. Those that wish may dress in costume. A group photo will be taken at 12:15 p.m.
Bike ride: The final fall group bike ride will be held on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 9 a.m. starting at the senior center. No ride if it is raining.
Bunco-snack: Bunco will be played on Monday, Oct. 24, at 1 p.m. Cost is $5 which includes the snack of Ham and cheese potato casserole. Participants are asked to sign up and pay by Friday, Oct. 21. Bunco is an easy dice game. If you can roll dice, you can play! Person with the most ‘Buncos” wins $10! (The prize is split if tied.)
Stocking stuffer tour: Wisconsin Dells, Friday, Dec. 2, $125. Depart from Johnson Creek Park & Ride at 9:10 a.m. Everywhere we visit you receive something for your stocking. Wisconsin Landscaping and Garden Center of WI Dells, the Dells House of Jerky and Kernel Popcorn’s Factory and a stop at the Made with Love store with over 100 makes of handmade items. Included lunch choice at the time of signing up: ½ rack of ribs, baked cod or fried cod all served with French fries, Pay when signing up. No refunds unless there is a wait list.
Center Information: Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails: sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Follow us on Facebook.
