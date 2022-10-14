The senior center will be closed for programs on Oct. 17, 18 and 19, for new flooring to be installed. The office and Senior Dining program will be open, (No meals on Oct. 18 due to staff training).

Congregate dinning: Jefferson County Senior Dining 920-728-0259 lunches will once again be served at the senior center on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, at 11:30 a.m. You give a confidential donation for the lunch (suggested $4) and you must order by 11 a.m. the day before. (Friday for a Monday meal). Meals on Wheels will be delivered Monday through Friday.

Load comments