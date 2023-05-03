JEFFERSON--Stock Box Grocery Box delivery will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the senior center. This program is for those age 60 and older who are income eligible: 1 person $1,478 and two people $1,984 per month. A designated person may come in place of someone to get a box. Someone can help carry the box to your vehicle too.

Restaurant of the Month

Load comments