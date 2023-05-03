JEFFERSON--Stock Box Grocery Box delivery will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the senior center. This program is for those age 60 and older who are income eligible: 1 person $1,478 and two people $1,984 per month. A designated person may come in place of someone to get a box. Someone can help carry the box to your vehicle too.
Restaurant of the Month
The Restaurant of the Month group will be meeting at Rick’s East Side Pub in Whitewater at 11:30 a.m. May 11. Sign up is encouraged so organizers know how many to make a reservation for. Transportation and the price of the lunch is on your own.
Bunco Dice
Bunco will be played at 1 p.m. May 15. The cost is $5, which includes a snack of a Sloppy Jo sandwich and tater tots after play is over. The person with the most “Buncos” gets $10 (prize split if there is a tie). The sign up and pre-pay deadline is May 12.
Coffee and More!
The Senior Center at will host a "Coffee and More" social at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays. The event features coffee, juice and hot tea, treats and a bagel bar. Susan Hady will bring Bon Ton donuts to share and lead a discussion on May 17 about retirement and not getting bored.
Memory Screenings
15-minute memory screening appointments given by the Jefferson County Dementia Specialist will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 16, at the senior center. Appointments are available by phone at 920-674-8734.
Bingo
Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2. The event includes a50/50 raffle.
Card Games
Sheepshead – Mondays at 1 p.m. Cost $2.
Cribbage – Thursdays at 9 a.m. No cost.
Euchre – Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost $2.
Explore MN Casino Tour
July 24-28. The trip costs $549 per person for a double reservation and $765 per person for a single reservation. Pickup is at 7:20 a.m. at the Johnson Creek Park and Ride. The trip includes two nights at the Treasure Island Resort-Casino with $25 free slot play and two $5-off food coupons. The trip includes a two-night stay at Black Bear Casino Resort and a visit Ho Chunk Black River Falls Casino. Optional side trips include Explore Duluth for $85, Dinner Cruise on Lake Superior for $79 and Wine & Dine for $75.
Gardens and More Tour
A “Gardens and More” day tour will take place July 19. The cost is $135, with a June pay deadline. The tour departs at 9:30 a.m. at the Jefferson VFW parking lot. The trip includes a guided tour of Rotary Botanical Garden in Janesville, lunch at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport – Bessie’s Diner and a tour and tasting at Staller Estate Winery near Delavan. Lunch options include: Turkey & Swiss sandwich, ham & cheddar sandwich, raspberry chicken pecan wrap or chef wrap, soup and salad bar, chocolate chip cookie, tea or raspberry lemonade
Center information
Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Weekly updates are available by emailing sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Updates are also available on Facebook.
