JEFFERSON--We honored our 2022 volunteers this past week at the senior center. Volunteers help with the Advisory Board, decorating, exercise classes, gardening, Kitchen Band entertainment, librarians, programs and game set up and receptionist.

The following volunteers were honored on April 19: Jean Allen, Bonnie and Roland Altreuter, Marilyn Biwer, Dave and Rosalee Carey, Barb Chwala, Bob DeWolfe, Carol Gerth, Joanne and Roger Gross, Nancy Haberman, Karen Koenig and Gary Kramer.

