JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Area Tourism Council is inviting the public to view its website, enjoyjeffersoncounty.com, to discover all the ways one can celebrate weddings in Jefferson County through the launching their new Weddings Resource Guide.
JCATC created the handy guide through the help of their community-based volunteer board after receiving an interesting question from a local hotel in 2021.
“When one of our members, Comfort Suites Johnson Creek, contacted us with a question from a bride wanting to know where they could find locations for a ceremony verses a reception, we posed the question to our community members,” said JCATC President Katie Newcomb. “What we discovered was a wealth of options for not only venues, but so much more. Couple that with learning many venues in Jefferson County were seeing an uptick in weddings in 2021, from couples looking for and finding unique and affordable wedding experiences in Jefferson County, and we knew a resource guide like this would help promote the County as a premier wedding destination in Wisconsin,“ Newcomb continued.
The website now touts Jefferson County as a prime and unique location for couples looking for a variety of wedding options that offer a great location between Madison and Milwaukee, unique venues, and affordable luxury options. The guide shares information from more than 180 Jefferson County vendors across multiple categories including bakeries, florists, beauty, picture-perfect locations, entertainment, more than 60 venues, and more.
The Wedding Resource Guide compliments JCATC’s recently created “Wedding Wednesday” features on their Facebook page, @EnjoyJeffersonCountyWisconsinTourism. Each Wednesday the group features stories from upcoming or recently married couples in Jefferson County sharing their stories, or wedding vendors sharing their work and expertise.
“We see our Wedding Wednesday posts as a way to share what it is like to get married in Jefferson County from those who experience it firsthand,” said Newcomb. “We invite couples who have recently been married or about to get married in Jefferson County to share their stories with us so we may promote all the ways our local businesses and organizations make couples feel special,” continued Newcomb.
The addition of the Wedding Resource Guide comes at a time when JCATC’s website continues to grow from its successful launch of their 2021 redesign where it reached more than 100,000 views thru April.
The Jefferson County Area Tourism Council is a grass-roots organization with the sole purpose of increasing tourism throughout the entire Jefferson County area. The group consists of representatives from area chambers, municipal tourism departments, and businesses. Communities are conveniently located between Madison and Milwaukee along the I-94 and US-26 corridors and include Cambridge, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Oakland, Palmyra, Waterloo, Watertown, Whitewater, and surrounding areas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.