JEFFERSON — American medicine’s success has created a new problem, living longer with chronic illness.
How does one live life with this?
Guest speaker Michael Bernhagen of Rainbow Hospice will address the issue Thursday, Aug. 11, from 1 to 3 p.m. Sign-up for the program is requested so there is ample room and materials available.
Pegs and jokers is played on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. The game is played with a board and is similar to the game of “Sorry.” Even if one does not know how to play, one can attend and learn.
The picnic lunch bunch meets from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Tensfeldt Park shelter. One can bring their own carryout or sack lunch and enjoy time outside with socialization.
A licensed physical therapist and certified strength and conditioning coach will be at the center on Thursdays at 9 a.m. for a 45-minute class of strength, endurance, flexibility and balance. Cost is $40 for a 10-class pass. Modifications can be made as everyone has different capabilities. Expect to listen to fun music and get stronger.
The summer park bingo has ended and participants can continue inside at the senior center on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for 3 bingo cards. Blackout payout is $10.
Sheepshead is played on Mondays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
Euchre is played on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
Meals on Wheels, the county senior dining program, is seeking kitchen help to package up meals from 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. Monday through Friday. No cooking is involved. Contact Joy Clark at 920-728-0259 for more information.
The Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
