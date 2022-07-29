JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Activity Center, 859 Collins Road, is planning a trip to Warrens Cranberry Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The cost is $69 and the motor coach pickup is at 7:45 a.m. at the Johnson Creek park and ride. Reservations and payment are due by Friday, Aug. 5.
The Warrens Cranberry Festival is the largest arts and crafts festival in the United States – while celebrating all things cranberry. There are arts and crafts booths, farm produce booths, food vendors, a flea market and entertainment. No refunds for the tour unless there is a waiting list.
The Jefferson County Dementia Specialist will be at the senior center Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to offer 15-minute appointments for memory screening. One still has time to call on Monday morning to make an appointment at 920-675-4035. A memory screening is a wellness tool that help identify possible changes in memory and cognition. It creates a baseline of where a person is at so that future changes can be monitored.
The Write Your own Story group will meet on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m. Topics to write about: “Tales around the Campfire” and/or “Tell us about yourself.” One can write a short or long page of information or just jot down notes. One can read their story while enjoying other stories too. A Bon Ton Bakery treat will be served.
The bicycle riding group will meet on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 9 a.m. The ride will start at the senior center and go from there. It is an easy ride for 30-45 minutes. There is no ride if it is raining.
Dr. Ana, a licensed physical therapist and certified strength and conditioning coach will be at the center at 9 a.m. Thursday for a 45-minute class of strength, endurance, flexibility and balance. Cost is $40 for 10 classes. Modifications can be made for all fitness levels.
The summer park bingo has ended and will continue inside at the senior center on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three bingo cards. Blackout payout is $10.
The picnic lunch bunch meets Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at the Tensfeldt Park shelter. One can bring their own carryout or sack lunch and enjoy time outside with socialization.
