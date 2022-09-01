That statement seems a bit far-fetched for many of us who whole-heartedly believe that we are sinners who deserve death. I get that. It is a sermon preached by many and yes, there are plenty of scripture references to back it up (Romans 3:23).
And for me to write that we are not sinners could really be a lie. But for those who believe in Christ, the person who died to save us, then does our sin even matter? If Christ died and saved us all, then why are we still so hung up on sin?
Sadly, the church has perpetuated this reference for years. Think about some sermons you know or even that beloved “Amazing Grace” hymn, you know the one that “saved a wretch like me.”
We are quite fond of finding our faults and failures and for a long time it is what kept the church in business. If we convince everyone they are bad and need Christ, then they will just keep coming back. Yet, people aren’t coming back. At least not for the right reasons. God doesn’t need our allegiance for forgiveness, God needs our hearts of love.
In my other world, I teach classes at the YMCA. Many people come into a gym to lose weight and feel better and those who are successful do it for one reason only: They love themselves.
They love themselves enough to want to improve. They love themselves enough to put in the effort and energy. Those who come in trying to fix or hating the way they look or feel, they start out strong, but often fall off that gym wagon in the first month or two. Successful improvements to ourselves start with us loving ourselves first.
Christ did not come into the world to condemn it. Christ came to save it. And this salvation doesn’t come because we are awful people; quite the contrary. God loves the world. God loves you. I think I need to say it again: God loves you.
God doesn’t love you for anything you do or did or didn’t do. God loves you, no strings, no hoops to jump through, no restrictions or barriers. It is just that simple. God loves you. And once you know that you are loved, you start loving others.
Most of us, if we feel bad, we aren’t too nice to be around and aren’t too lovely to others. But when we feel good, we inspire and help, we are cheerful and supportive. God doesn’t want us coming to God because we are awful; God wants us coming because we are loved; we are wonderful. God created us in God’s very own image. There isn’t much more amazing perfection than that.
I am often asked how to change things. I am not sure how to change all the world, but I do know how to change your own world. Feel loved.
Embrace the amazing parts of you. Know you are beautiful inside and out. Love all the parts of you. This love is what will permeate and grow and change you and, in turn, change the world.
Are we sinners? Sure. But is that what defines us? Not at all. We are beloved children of God and that is the message we can share; that is the Good News. God saved all not to punish or have us hold that as the message of faith, but to show us how incredibly loved we really are. If you want to change the world, remind everyone they are loved. That is where real transformation begins. God is love.
