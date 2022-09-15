Civil war — those are two ominous words.
A civil war takes place when two factions in one nation settle their differences by violence.
Civil war — those are two ominous words.
A civil war takes place when two factions in one nation settle their differences by violence.
When that happens, it’s big news. A person could argue – even after 157 years – that the American Civil War was the single biggest event in our nation’s long history.
Civil war — you hear those words whispered among our citizens these days. It’s rather scary. The two sides of the political spectrum don’t hold much in common any longer. Our citizens are split rather evenly between them. Could those differences come to violence? Pretty demonstrably, they already have. Certainly it’s no overstatement to say that we are in a “cold” civil war for the soul of our country.
I’d like to suggest to you that this mirrors the civil war inside every Christian. Did you realize that? If you’re a Christian, you’ve got a civil war going on inside you!
All people are born with a sinful nature (Romans 3:23), sometimes called the Old Adam. We inherited it from our parents — all the way back to Adam (Genesis 5:3). That sinful nature is an enemy of God: It doesn’t trust God, it doesn’t love God, and it can’t serve God (Romans 8:7). But if you’re a Christian, you also have a new nature (John 3:5-6), sometimes called the New Man. It is a gift of God the Holy Spirit (1 Corinthians 12:3).
God has made our new nature his friend: It trusts, loves and serves God (Galatians 5:22-23). Now non-Christians have no new nature, so there is no battle at all inside of them.
They peacefully go to hell (Matthew 25:41-46). But in Christians the new nature and the sinful nature fight constantly. It’s uncomfortable! For us individually, it’s irresolvable.
It led the Apostle Paul to cry out: “Who will rescue me from this body of death?” and to provide his own answer: “Thanks be to God through Jesus Christ our Lord!” (Romans 7:24-25)
Jesus has forgiven the damnable sins of our old sinful nature. Jesus’ undivided righteousness unlocks heaven for us. One day in death or at the judgment, Jesus will vaporize our sinful nature — leaving us only to trust and love and serve him forever.
So, getting back to the current civil war in our nation: Will we protect life —including that of the unborn? Will we respect marriage — between man and woman for life? Will we recognize God’s creation — including only two genders? Will we respect labor — so that we expect people industriously to provide for themselves and their families? Will we allow for people to believe, speak and practice their religion — especially faith in Jesus Christ?
It depends, doesn’t it? In the end, if more of our nation’s people trust in Jesus, the better side is bound to prevail. So, we Christians need to stand up for Jesus. We Christians need to speak up for Jesus.
It starts with getting to a Bible-believing, Christ-centered church each week. It continues in our courageous daily conversations with others: when we tell them that they are sinners also, and that Jesus is their Savior, too.
We are in a civil war. Are you brave enough to recognize it? Christians, are you courageous enough to join the battle — and speak up for Christ?
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.