For many of us, this past Sunday afforded us the opportunity and privilege to partake of the sacrament of Communion, or the Lord’s supper, with millions, if not billions, of his followers around the world as we celebrated Worldwide Communion Sunday.
It is also a reminder that this sacrament also divides believers as different denominations share the sacrament with different theologies and traditions. I look forward to that day when we will all celebrate together in his kingdom. Until then we christians, all need one another to survive in this world that is going in the opposite direction of his church and his word.
I recently heard speak, Rev. Andrew Brunson who survived over 21 months in a Turkish prison before finally being released. Perhaps you were one who was praying for his release, and how grateful he is for all the prayers. He reminded pastors to prepare ourselves, and to prepare the sheep that we shepherd that it is going to be difficult.
He said there is a “dark wave” that is coming to try and destroy, once more, God’s church. We read of this in scripture also as Paul reminds us in 2 Timothy 3:1-5 (EHV) “But know this: In the last days there will be terrible times. For people will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, arrogant, blasphemous, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, unloving, not able to reconcile with others, slanderous, without self-control, savage, haters of what is good, treacherous, reckless, puffed up with conceit, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, holding to an outward form of godliness but denying its power. Turn away from such people.”
And how do we prepare? In Ephesians 6: 11-13 (EHV) Paul reminds us of what we need: “Put on the full armor of God, so that you can stand against the schemes of the devil. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the world rulers of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places. For this reason, take up the full armor of God, so that you will be able to take a stand on the evil day and, after you have done everything, to stand.” And I believe we Christians all need to stand together. Satan has not only gone about dividing the peoples in the world, but it seems he is working on dividing God’s church, and we know this from Mark 3:25 “And if a house is divided against itself, that house cannot stand.”
So, what is an answer? Ephesians 4:2-5 (EHV) “Live with all humility, gentleness, and patience, bearing with one another in love. Make every effort to maintain the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace. There is one body and one Spirit, just as also you were called in the one hope of your calling. There is one Lord, one faith, one baptism, one God and Father of all, who is over all, and through all, and in us all.” May we all, all of God’s peoples, show the world that what we have is the best way to be and to live and that there is an eternity beyond this life that will be forever. The good news from John 3:16 is this “For God so loved the world that he gave his only-begotten son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish, but have eternal life.”
The Psalmist says in Psalms 118:24 “This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it!” Jesus has come. Jesus is here. Jesus is coming again.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.