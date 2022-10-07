In the Pulpit: Let go and let God
Rev. Ray Bezanson

For many of us, this past Sunday afforded us the opportunity and privilege to partake of the sacrament of Communion, or the Lord’s supper, with millions, if not billions, of his followers around the world as we celebrated Worldwide Communion Sunday.

It is also a reminder that this sacrament also divides believers as different denominations share the sacrament with different theologies and traditions. I look forward to that day when we will all celebrate together in his kingdom. Until then we christians, all need one another to survive in this world that is going in the opposite direction of his church and his word.

