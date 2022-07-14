God has designed man to be a creature of faith.
He daily functions by what he believes or doesn’t believe. All true incentive, intuition and drive functions by looking forward to something he believes will bring fulfillment, joy or reward.
Man's creativeness comes alive while he is in faith believing and applies himself to its conquest. If you kill faith, you kill the hope faith produces. If you kill incentive, you kill the drive, ambition and creativeness of the man. If you kill hope, you kill the man.
Biblical capitalism operates on the premise of faith, hope and reward. Thus true prosperity comes as men pursue their inward dreams by applying their lives to their pursuit of business opportunities or occupation.
Man needs an object of faith, a truth that he may build upon. For the true Christian truth is a person, the Lord Jesus Christ, and his finished work on the cross. Upon this solid rock, we believe and anchor our life. Jesus said of himself, “I am the way, the truth, the life…” Our object of faith must be personally in Christ and his victorious work accomplished on our behalf upon the cross.
As our faith is rooted in the truth, we find the grace and hope needed to succeed and overcome every circumstance.
When we exhibit faith in the crucified and believe from the heart, the truth has a power that is released within our lives. Truth will free a man for you shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free. Truth will lift a man, for if we humble ourselves before God he will exalt us in due time.
Truth will purge iniquity for by grace and truth iniquity is purged. Truth will guide a man for Scripture says lead me in thy truth. Truth will deliver a man from the power of sin for God will grant us repentance to the acknowledging of the truth that we may be delivered from the snare of the devil or the powers of darkness.
Everything God does is done in truth. Psalm 33 tells us “For the word of God is right: and all his works are done in truth." In contrast Jesus tells us that Satan abides not in the truth from the beginning. Satan also has an end because he rejected truth, as many also do today.
Men are losing faith and incentive. The object of faith in many hearts has been misplaced to entitlements and provisions that are provided with no responsibility or work ethic on our part. There has to be a return to the personal ambition that personal faith produces. It was that corporate faith in the Judeo-Christian concept that was the foundation of what made America great and will make the individual great if they will exhibit faith in the proper source of truth and life.
In closing, truth has a power, a power that will bring life and blessing to whosoever will believe. Your quality of life will be decided by the ability of your God. Let us make sure our faith is in the true living God and his son Jesus Christ and not a god of our own making. The proof will display itself by our life or the lack of it! May God in Christ bless you abundantly as you believe!
